Driver arrested after crashing stolen truck into LaSalle police cruiser

A suspect has been arrested after injuring an officer while crashing a stolen vehicle into a LaSalle police cruiser.

LaSalle and Windsor police forces have been investigating the incident since it took place on Monday, March 14.

A LaSalle police officer suffered a head laceration and mild concussion after a stolen pickup truck collided head-on with his cruiser.

Officers were able to obtain a suspect and furthered their investigation.

On Friday, plain clothes officers from the LaSalle’s criminal investigation division found the suspect in Windsor.

The suspect was arrested without issue for seven criminal offences: theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, breach of probation, and driving while prohibited due to a Criminal Code conviction.

The suspect was held for bail.