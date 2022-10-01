Driver and passenger injured following ATV collision near Bothwell, Ont.

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a serious ATV crash near Bothwell, Ont. that injured two people Friday evening.

Emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle collision around 6:50 p.m. where the driver and passenger both sustained injuries.

Police say the drier, a 73-year-old Zone Township man was driving along an unmarked trail in a private bush lot when he suddenly lost control, causing him and the passenger to be ejected from the ATV.

The passenger, a 49-year-old Tilbury woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries while the driver was seriously injured. He was transported via ambulance to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and later transferred to Windsor for further treatment.

Police say the Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.