Drive-thru microchip clinic this weekend
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is hosting its first microchip clinic of the year on Sunday.
The drive-thru format that lets pet owners have their dog, cat, or rabbit microchipped without leaving their vehicle.
No appointment is required and the cost is $20 – cash only.
It’s taking place at the Libro Centre in Amherstburg on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
EXCLUSIVE | 'The White Papers': Exclusive report challenges Ukrainian tactics used against Russia
Expelling Russia from Ukraine and bringing an end to the deadly, costly conflict will take more than NATO tanks and the determined hearts of Ukrainian fighters, according to a new report exclusively obtained by CTV National News.
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
'Political hit men': Emails detail anger over RCMP handling of border protests
Almost 260 pages of emails detailing complaints made to the watchdog agency that investigates Mounties show many people were angry with the police response to trucker protests that blocked Alberta's main border crossing for more than two weeks in early 2022.
Parkinson's disease breakthrough: Scientists publish new findings
In a new Parkinson's disease research breakthrough, scientists have developed a technique that allows them to detect a key signature of the disease in the brain and body cells of living people.
Charges laid in Nova Scotia after dispute over fishing of baby eels turns violent
Police in Nova Scotia say they've charged two men after an attack early today in a small community on the southern outskirts of Halifax following an argument that involved fishing for baby eels.
Trudeau Foundation 'collateral damage' of Poilievre's partisan attacks, says Allan Rock
The former Liberal cabinet minister who oversaw the creation of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation claims Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is engaging in 'ignorant, irresponsible and highly partisan' attacks.
Sculpture over 200 years old vandalized with blue crayon
A statue more than 200 years old of the water nymph Sabrina has been vandalized with blue crayon, British conservation charity the National Trust said in a statement.
'Entirely made up': The risk of seeking facts on AI-enhanced internet
People are being fooled by artificial intelligence not just through photos but also from convincing authoritative voices in news articles, one expert says how we get information needs to evolve.
Romance novel model gets prison for Jan. 6 attack on police
A Michigan pipelayer who modelled for covers of romance novels was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for assaulting police at the U.S. Capitol during a mob's attack.
Kitchener
-
Province bypasses Region of Waterloo planning to open more land for development
The province is making space for development within Waterloo Region in an effort to ease the housing crisis but to do so, it is overriding the Official Plan agreed to by regional councillors.
-
Fire damages Brantford chip wagon
Brantford Fire Services says a chip wagon was damaged in a fire.
-
Woodstock woman charged with making, possessing child pornography
Woodstock Police say a 31-year-old woman is now facing a second child pornography charge.
London
-
Can’t fight city hall? Neighbourhood resistance may save 19 trees threatened by road construction
Residents fighting to save 41 mature trees in Old North from a road construction project have made progress — but the city’s concessions are unlikely to quell the controversy.
-
Additional child porn-related charge for Woodstock woman
A Woodstock woman is facing another charge in relation to a child porn investigation. On Thursday, Grace Rodrigues, 31, was arrested and charged with make child pornography.
-
Londoners brace for possible public sector strike
Many of the services we take for granted could soon be in jeopardy if the Public Sector Alliance of Canada, the country’s largest federal public sector union, goes on strike.
Barrie
-
Central Ontario's hot weather sparks burn bans
Record high temperatures across Ontario ignited grass fires and sent some fire departments scrambling to ban open fires in their regions.
-
This ski hill announces closing day amid record-breaking temperatures
Skiers and snowboarders opted to ditch their snowsuits for more summer-like attire on the slopes at Blue Mountain Resort, with daytime highs reaching roughly 17 degrees above seasonal under sunny skies Thursday.
-
Winners announced in the I Love Barrie colouring contest
The I Love Barrie contest was open to elementary and secondary school-aged students across the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating after body of dog found in ditch with two bullet holes
Provincial police are investigating after a pit bull with two gunshot wounds was found dead on the side of the road in northern Ontario.
-
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
-
Ottawa
-
Expect summer-like weekend in Ottawa after record-breaking heat
It won't be the record-setting heat that Ottawa saw on Thursday, but you can expect a warmer-than-average day in the capital on Friday.
-
South Frontenac residents in a fight to keep their backyard chickens
Some South Frontenac residents are in a fight to keep the flock, as two women are preparing to head to court in the hopes of keeping their backyard chickens.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: April 14-16
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Toronto
-
Ontario jail staff exempt from contraband scanning as inmate overdose deaths rise: report
Acute drug toxicity is currently the major contributing factor in the deaths of Ontario inmates, yet provincial correctional employees are exempt from regular scannings for contraband – a policy researchers said they were 'shocked' to discover while crafting a January coroner's report.
-
Snow could return to Ontario next week as province smashes temperature records
If you’ve been enjoying the unseasonably warm April weather in Ontario, you’ll want to soak up all the sun you can before temperatures drop next week.
-
Toronto's High Park underwent a controlled fire. This is what it looked like
Toronto residents in the west end may have smelled smoke Thursday as officials carried out a prescribed burn of High Park.
Montreal
-
-
Montreal will redirect, redesign and close downtown streets to improve pedestrian safety
The City of Montreal is redesigning 13 of its downtown streets to make the area safer for pedestrians and cyclists. From street closures to reorienting traffic, the Ville-Marie makeover's main goal is to reduce the number of cars on the road.
-
Supreme Court to rule on Quebec law banning homegrown cannabis
The Supreme Court of Canada is set to rule today on whether Quebec's ban on growing cannabis plants at home is constitutional. The ruling is in a case first brought before the courts in 2019 by Janick Murray-Hall. Murray-Hall's lawyer argued that Quebec's ban on owning and cultivating plants for personal use is unconstitutional and contradicts the federal cannabis law enacted in 2018.
Atlantic
-
'They are shocked': 80 workers face unemployment as Dartmouth hotel converts into provincial shelter
Many workers at a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel being turned into a homeless shelter are expected to lose their jobs at the end of the month, says their union.
-
Patient dies suddenly in Moncton hospital, RCMP launches investigation
A patient died suddenly at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, an Oxford professor's policing principles are recommended
Prof. Ian Loader of the University of Oxford says he would find it both pleasing and "a bit odd" if the call to adopt his ideas about law enforcement becomes a reality.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba cabinet minister accuses Opposition NDP leader of swearing and shoving
Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan accused Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature Thursday, saying it left him shaken.
-
How a potential CRA strike could delay tax returns
As the deadline to file your 2022 tax return approaches, a possible strike of Canada's tax workers could mean a delay in tax returns and other services.
-
'He had a contagious laugh': Family of missing man says his body was found in Steinbach, RCMP investigating
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a body was found in Steinbach on Wednesday. RCMP didn't identify the body found, but one woman believes it was her son Ryan Maynard.
Calgary
-
Warrant issued for man police believe opened fire on a bus in downtown Calgary
A warrant for a man’s arrest has been issued in connection with a brazen daytime shooting on a bus travelling through downtown Calgary earlier this week.
-
Calgary police identify man found dead in suitcase in Manchester Industrial area
Calgary police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a suitcase in the Manchester Industrial area earlier this week.
-
NDP challenges Alberta Premier Smith to explain whether she shares 'extremist views'
Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says Premier Danielle Smith must explain whether she shares the “extremist views” of Calgary street preacher Artur Pawlowski and those of “her key support group” Take Back Alberta.
Edmonton
-
Traffic being diverted from Jasper Place intersection for firefighters
A fire in the Jasper Place neighbourhood is sending smoke up over west Edmonton.
-
'She had big dreams': Family mourns girl who died in Sylvan Lake hotel room
The family of a Red Deer girl who died in a Sylvan Lake hotel room over the weekend says their daughter was kind, generous, and loved to laugh.
-
Violence on transit has increased post-pandemic, police and union officials say
Violence on public transit and in city spaces across Canada has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld said in relation to a spate of assaults in his city as well as Edmonton, Metro Vancouver and Toronto.
Vancouver
-
'My kids are all that I have': Family of Surrey bus stabbing victim speaks out
After a day of shock, the family of the teenager stabbed and killed on a Surrey transit bus is searching for justice.
-
Large homeless encampment in Chilliwack entrenched for years
On the edge of a waterway, next to a regional park, is an encampment known as “Island 22”. It’s a long-standing makeshift trailer park in Chilliwack that’s home to about 70 people, including 78-year-old Danny Holmes.
-
VSB under fire over meetings closed to in-person attendance
The Vancouver School Board has tabled a proposed $700-million budget but members of the public are not allowed in the room while it is being debated thanks to a policy that restricts access to certain meetings.