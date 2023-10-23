WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Drive-thru microchip clinic planned in Tecumseh

    The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society hosted hundreds of pets and their owners during a microchip clinic in Amherstburg, Ont. on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society hosted hundreds of pets and their owners during a microchip clinic in Amherstburg, Ont. on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is offering a drive-thru microchip clinic in Tecumseh.

    It takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 25 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at McAuliffe Park.

    The shelter says it’s an opportunity to protect your pet without even getting out of your car.

    Dogs, cats, and rabbits welcome. Only $20 per pet - cash only.

    “Give yourself a little piece of mind, meet us in Tecumseh and protect your best furry friend,” said a post from the humane society.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News