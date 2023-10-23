Drive-thru microchip clinic planned in Tecumseh

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is offering a drive-thru microchip clinic in Tecumseh.

It takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 25 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at McAuliffe Park.

The shelter says it’s an opportunity to protect your pet without even getting out of your car.

Dogs, cats, and rabbits welcome. Only $20 per pet - cash only.

“Give yourself a little piece of mind, meet us in Tecumseh and protect your best furry friend,” said a post from the humane society.