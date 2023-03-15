Drive-thru break in at Chatham restaurant

A Chatham man has been charged after breaking into a restaurant via the drive-thru window.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a business on St. Clair Street in Chatham.

According to police, the man opened the drive-thru window and climbed in. He was confronted by employees but police say he continued to look for money.

When officers arrived, the suspect was still in the restaurant.

A 35-year-old is charged with breaking and entering.