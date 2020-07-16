WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is encouraging residents to seek help to curb alcohol use to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials say boredom, isolation, or stress may lead people to consume more alcohol than normal, but there is help in the community for those who need help to reduce their drinking.

Health promotion specialist Melissa Valentik says a big concern is that the conditions of the pandemic may create a larger concern of alcohol dependence in the community.

“The pandemic has disrupted many of our social support networks and routines, and added challenges to our lives that may be overwhelming, leading individuals to drink more than before,” says Valentik. “Alcohol is a depressant and can also harm not only our health, but cause problems in our relationships and at work.”

The health unit is launching a new communication strategy to help get the message out to residents.

The strategy uses radio and social media advertisements to help residents understand when their own or their loved one’s drinking has become problematic, as well as linking residents to helplines and local organizations which support those struggling with alcohol use.

Before the pandemic, alcohol ranked as the number one contributor to substance-related emergency department visits and EMS calls in Windsor-Essex.

The conditions of social isolation, boredom, financial and job insecurity brought about by the pandemic have impacted the population in a significant way, putting stress on our mental health and leading to unhealthy coping strategies, such as alcohol use.

While the effects of COVID-19 and the measures being taken to reduce its spread are at the top of most peoples’ minds, the consequences of the pandemic extend beyond the direct effects of the virus.

Valentik says that while some people may use alcohol to cope with current challenges, alcohol negatively affects our mental health and makes it harder to handle our problems.

“We have a lot of great support right here in Windsor-Essex for anyone feeling overwhelmed and struggling with their alcohol use,” says Valentik. “You do not have to suffer and deal with this alone.”

The health unit has posted more information on where to get help in Windsor-Essex for alcohol or other substance use.