Drew Dilkens to seek third term as Windsor’s mayor

Drew Dilkens will be seeking a third term as mayor of Windsor.

Dilkens filed his candidacy papers on Friday.

He has been mayor for two terms and was the Ward 1 councillor before that.

Dilkens made the announcement at the south-east corner of Twin Oaks Drive at Valtec Court.

Ward 4 councillor Chris Holt is also seeking the mayor's seat, along with Ernie Lamont and Benjamin Danyluk.

In a message posted on social media, Holt said he's "very happy" Dilkens has decided to run.

"The most important part of achieving that office is getting a mandate from the citizens," added Holt.

The deadline to file nomination papers is Aug. 19. The municipal election is Oct. 24.