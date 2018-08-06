

CTV Windsor





A Dresden man is facing charges after allegedly throwing a brick at his son's head.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the victim was outside of a motel on Queens Line in Chatham when police say his father attended the location and tried to punch him.

He ran into his motel room when his father broke the glass window of the room and threw a brick at the victim, striking him in the head.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

A 55-year-old Dresden man has been charged with assault, mischief Under $5000, and assault with a weapon.

He was released from custody with a future court date.