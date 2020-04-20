WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent OPP say a 49-year-old Dresden driver has been charged after a crash on Highway 40.

Officers responded to the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 40 and Countryview Line on Monday at 8:26 a.m.

A small car travelling westbound on Countryview Line failed to stop at the intersection crossing Highway 40. Both vehicles involved sustained major damage.

Police say neither driver was injured.

The Dresden driver was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign.