Dreary weekend in store for Windsor, Ont. region

Keep your umbrellas at the ready over the next several days, as Environment Canada is forecasting below average temperatures and plenty of rain for the Windsor region.

According to Environment Canada, Saturday will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent of showers or drizzle. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h with a high of 15 C.

Overnight Saturday, skies will remain mainly cloudy, with a few showers beginning in the evening and ending overnight. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening and after midnight, with fog patches developing overnight. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h with a low of 7 C.

On Sunday, the cloudy weather will continue with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning, with sustained winds of 30 km/h and gusts of up to 50 km/h. The high will reach 10 C.

Overnight Sunday, Windsor can expect showers and a low of 4 C.

For the start of the workweek, the dreary weather will continue with showers, strong winds and a high of 9 C. in the forecast. Overnight, cloudy skies will remain with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 6 C.

The average daytime high for Windsor this time of year is 16.7 C.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 10 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 15 C.

Thursday: Cloudy. High of 16 C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 16 C.