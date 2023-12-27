WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Dreary Wednesday in store for Windsor, Ont.

    A foggy morning is seen on Dec. 25, 2023 in Tecumseh, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image. (Source: Frank Karpala. A foggy morning is seen on Dec. 25, 2023 in Tecumseh, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image. (Source: Frank Karpala.

    While snow isn’t in Windsor’s upcoming forecast, overcast skies and a chance of rain will make their mark this holiday week.

    According to Environment Canada, periods of rain or drizzle will end Wednesday morning, then there will be cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle or rain. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning with sustained winds of 20 km/h becoming light. The high will reach 9 C.

    Overnight Wednesday, there will be cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle or rain. Fog patches are expected to develop in the evening, with a low of 5 C.

    Looking ahead to Thursday, it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning, with a high of 7 C.

    On Thursday night cloudy skies will persist with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 2 C.

     

    Here’s a look at Windsor’s upcoming forecast

    Wednesday: Periods of rain or drizzle ending this morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of drizzle or rain. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 9 C. UV index 1 or low.

    Wednesday night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of drizzle or rain. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 5 C.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 7 C. UV index 1 or low.

    Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 4 C.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1 C.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 0 C.

    Monday: Cloudy. High – 1 C.

    Tuesday: Cloudy. High 0 C. 

