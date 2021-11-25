Dreary weather brings out the Windsor Goodfellows and donations

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor Goodfellows are back on city streets for their annual newspaper drive.

Last year’s event was altered due to COVID-19, keeping volunteers limited to reduced indoor locations.

Roughly $250,000 was raised in 2020, down from the $380,000 collected in 2019.

Officials say there has been an increase in the number of clients The Windsor Goodfellows serve as a result of the pandemic.

Typically, on U.S. Thanksgiving Day, drivers are reminded to carry some extra money in their vehicles to purchase a newspaper from volunteers on streets in the annual newspaper fundraiser.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, volunteers will be out selling the Goodfellows newspapers to raise money in support of a number of programs offered by the organization including its food box program for those in need and the breakfast program which is in 29 elementary schools throughout the year.

This year, people can donate on the streets, in front of grocery stores, online or through text.