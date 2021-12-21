Dreams become a reality as Habitat for Humanity gifts 3 homes before Christmas

Windsor, Ont. -

Christmas came early on St. Luke Road where Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex dedicated three new homes Tuesday, while presenting keys to their owners.

A virtual dedication ceremony was streamed live on Facebook out an abundance of caution before the families could check out their new homes for the first time.

“It was like a dream and today is a reality,” says Josaphat Rwamihigo.

Rwamihigo volunteered more than 500 hours, assisting with construction this past fall.

He says he’s proud to have had a hand in the home he and his family, including five children will live. “Our children have a place where they can grow and make their dreams come true!”

Local Habitat officials say it was daunting to complete three houses in less than four months. Habitat for Humanity homes in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Director of Operations, Pamela Breault tells CTV News a fourth house on St. Luke will be finished this spring.

“Every day was a daunting task with the supply chain issues and labour shortages and COVID,” says Breault.

Breault explains it was disappointing not be able to have the typical big fanfare that comes with a dedication ceremony, especially before Christmas, but notes the goal of getting families in homes before Dec. 25 was achieved.

“This community pulls together 100 per cent of the time, every single time and we knocked it out of the park,” she says.

Breault says this particular renewal project was designed to meet a community improvement plan and to accommodate large families.

“This block, by the time the fourth house is done in the spring, it’s going to be the most fun block to live on.”

Habitat officials explain three more Ford City builds on Henry Ford Centre Drive are in the planning stages, along with five additional projects in Old Sandwich Town.