

CTV Windsor





City of Windsor officials say there has been a 40 per cent increase in the number of people complaining about tall grass on private property.

The city has received about 1,200 complaints this year, compared to 800 in 2018.

Manager of bylaw enforcement Bill Tetler tells AM800 News he isn’t surprised by the spike in complaints.

"Well the rain has been exceptional this year which is making the grass grow and we do have a backlog of complaints," says Tetler."Sometimes it takes us a bit longer to get out to those complaints where the grass has an opportunity to grow until we get out there."

Property owners are supposed to keep grass under 12 inches, according to the city bylaw.

Orders will be issued to violating property owners to cut the grass within seven days.

If the grass gets cut, the complaint is closed. If not, the city will contract the work and fees will be put on the owner's property taxes.

Residents can file complaints through 311 by phone call, text message or the app.