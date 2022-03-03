Dramatic 44 per cent increase in average home price in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting a steep increase in the average home sale price in the region.

The average sales price was $704,112 in February 2022. That's a 44.74 per cent increase compared to a year ago, when the average was $481,221 in February 2021.

WECAR says there were 680 new listings last month. That’s an increase of 17 per cent from 571 last February.

There were 549 residential properties sold in February 2022, compared to 504 homes sold this time last year. That’s an 8.9 per cent rise.