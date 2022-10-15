Dozens spend chilly night outdoors in Leamington to raise awareness, funds for homeless youth

Despite the windy and cool weather, about 70 people chose to sleep outside in Leamington, raising awareness and funds to support homeless youth in the community.

The fourth annual “Sleeping Out” challenge, held by The Bridge Youth Resource Centre.

Executive director Krista Remple said Friday night that it looked to be the biggest iteration of the event yet, with the most ambitious goal yet of $160,000.

Before the event began Friday, they were $10,000 short.

She said this is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the centre - and most important.

“The need is real in our community,” said Remple.

“We're starting to see more and more people sleeping rough on the streets. Typically in the county you see a lot of individuals couch-surfing. So it's changing a bit.”

The Bridge offers a host of resources to those ages 14-24 experiencing homelessness or housing instability. Things like warm meals, showers and a roof to hang out under.

Remple said Sleeping Out gives members of the community a chance to see how those who rely on the centre are forced to live most nights - but also keeps the lights on.

“We want every youth to reach their potential and those taking part in tonight’s fundraiser at directly contributing to our operating costs to keep our doors open,” she said.

A host of people took part right on the property of The Bridge, setting up cardboard shelters to try to get some sleep through the night, but Remple says even more planned to take part on their own property. Something the event adapted to through COVID-19.

Tracy Sharon came out with her family, as she has for each of the past four years.

She said she usually doesn’t get much sleep, but that she and the other participants leave feeling grateful to have a warm bed to return to.

“When we wake up in the morning - the people that do get sleep, that is - it’s very somber,” she said.

Even after the event, Remple says there are ways to support The Bridge - inviting anyone interested to check out their website.