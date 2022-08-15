Dozens protest pediatric COVID vaccines outside health unit office

Dozens of people demonstrated outside the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Monday afternoon to express their concerns surrounding COVID vaccination for children.

“We would like to talk about predominately the injection for children. Ask why he's recommending it and ask why he has continued to recommend masking in schools,” said Currie Soulliere, demonstration organizer.

Protesters had invited acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai to attend the demonstration and speak with directly them.

Protestors outside the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)

“So far we haven’t been able to sit down and have opposing viewpoints. All the opposing viewpoints are suppressed,” said Winton Marchant, demonstration organizer.

In a statement to CTV News, WECHU declined to comment on the matter at this time.

This protest follows an earlier demonstration this month outside pediatrician Dr. Huma Kazmie’s office on Howard Avenue after she promoted pediatric covid vaccination in the media.

At the time, protesters faced backlash from medical leaders in Windsor-Essex for holding their demonstration outside a clinic.

“While we encourage public discourse and respect the rights of individuals to speak out and express their feelings through protest, attempting to intimidate parents and children who have made a decision to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine is not appropriate,” said Dr. Nesathurai in a joint statement with health care leaders.