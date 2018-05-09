

CTV Windsor





The gun amnesty program for Chatham-Kent Police is being hailed a success.

The police service, in partnership with the OPP and other municipal police services, encouraged residents to voluntarily surrender unwanted or illegally-owned firearms, weapons, accessories or ammunition last month.

As a result, Chatham-Kent police say the following items were surrendered to police:

- 40 non restricted long guns (rifles/shotguns/pellet rifles)

- five restricted handguns

- two pellet pistols

- four prohibited handguns

- two knives

- 20kg of assorted ammunition

“The amnesty was a great way for citizens to safely surrender their weapons to enhance public safety,” says CKPS firearms officer Constable Rob Tobin. “Our goal was ultimately to reduce the number of guns on our streets and in our community.”

No weapon-related criminal code charges were laid.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in the amnesty by voluntarily surrendering their weapons and ammunition,” says police chief Gary Conn. “By turning in your weapons for destruction, we can now ensure that they will never fall into the hands of those with criminal intent.”

Windsor police say 38 weapons were collected during a gun amnesty program in April.