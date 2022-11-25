Dozens of undeclared bottles of wine seized at Ambassador Bridge

Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit seized 48 bottles of undeclared alcohol from a traveller.

CBSA posted about the bust on social media on Friday. The alcohol appeared to be mostly wine.

Border officers are asking travellers to be aware of the laws and declare alcohol when crossing the border.

Alcoholic beverages are products that exceed 0.5% alcohol by volume. Certain alcoholic and wine products that do not exceed 0.5% by volume are not considered alcoholic beverages.

If you have been away from Canada for 48 hours or more, you are allowed to import one of the following amounts of alcohol free of duty and taxes:

Alcohol limits. (Source: CBSA)

You must meet the minimum age of the province or territory where you enter Canada. Minimum ages are established by provincial or territorial authorities: 18 years for Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec and 19 years for the remaining provinces and territories.

The CBSA classifies "cooler" products according to the alcoholic beverage they contain. For example, beer coolers are considered to be beer and wine coolers are considered to be wine.

The quantities of alcoholic beverages you can import must be within the limit set by provincial and territorial liquor control authorities that apply where you will enter Canada. If the amount of alcohol you want to import exceeds your personal exemption, you will be required to pay the duty and taxes as well as any provincial or territorial levies that apply. Contact the appropriate provincial or territorial liquor control authority for more information before you return to Canada.