WINDSOR -- The snow didn't last very long but it was the first real snowfall for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Flurries welcomed drivers for their morning commute Thursday.

The OPP say they responded to 74 collisions across the region.

The City of Windsor says it also had three salt trucks on the roads to deal with snow and ice.

Officials remind Windsor residents plowing will begin once the snow begins to fall and accumulates to five centimetres. An average route takes from three to six hours to complete once the snow has stopped falling, depending on the time of day and traffic conditions.

Once the main roads are clear and only if more than 10 centimetres of snow has fallen, the trucks will be redeployed onto residential streets.

First #snowfall (accumulation) in Windsor- at least in my neighbourhood! It’s cold, obviously - well below-seasonal temps. It’s the cold air pattern we’re in. More #snow on the way? Join us @CTVWindsor @AM800News for your news & #weather - Regards, GA pic.twitter.com/OyYtlE8xRG — Gary A. Archibald (@GArchibaldCTV) November 7, 2019

The 'white stuff' also provided a festive backdrop for city workers who spent Thursday installing the Bright Lights Christmas Tree at Jackson Park.

The holiday light show begins Dec. 6.