

CTV Windsor





Canada and the U.S. came together for a cross-border march along the Detroit River.

The Women's March held Thursday in downtown Windsor honoured women who have been murdered, gone missing, been incarcerated or deported.

Hundreds of men and women marched from the Canadian flag at Dieppe Gardens to Festival Plaza where a vigil was held.

"I printed out names of over 100 missing or murdered women in Canada, so everyone is honouring a different person," said Pat Papadeas, the organizer of the event.

The vigil kicks off events for the global Women's March.

Organizers say six million people marched in solidarity, during the initial Women’s March in 2017.

"This is the third year. It's not an organization, it's a movement," added Papadeas.

The theme this year is to end gender-based violence.

According to the World Health Organization, one in three women worldwide has experienced either physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.