A vacant property in downtown Windsor is about to get a makeover with some help from the city.

On Monday, the Development Standing Committee approved a Community Improvement Plan application for the owner of a building at the corner of Wyandotte Street West and Church Street.

If approved by city council, the property owner could see up to $74,000 in tax incentives over five years.

While no tenants are lined up for the development at the former pharmacy, councillors are eager to use the CIP to boost the west side of downtown.

"We're seeing a lot of these applications coming forward, new development, infill development, especially in our downtown area, and it's most welcome," says Ward 7 councillor Irek Kusmierczyk. "So we're excited to be working with this applicant to bring a new building, bring some new life to what was a vacant lot."

City staff will also meet with the owner to bring a facade improvement grant to council within the next two months.