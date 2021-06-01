WINDSOR, ONT. -- The cause of a house fire that has left one person displaced remains undetermined, Windsor Fire and Rescue says.

Fire crews responded to an upgraded working fire in the 600 block of Janette around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The public was asked to stay clear of the area.

Crews quickly had the blaze out and a fire investigator attended the scene.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, but one person has been left displaced.

The cause remains unknown, and the damage is estimated at $250,000.