Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market celebrates seventh season success

While farmers’ markets are typically considered sunny, summer events, the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market (DWFM) is extending its season to the end of the year.

Effective Oct. 22 until Dec. 10, the market will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., in an effort to accommodate the average 2,500 visitors it sees week after week.

“We’re averaging over 40 vendors each week for the fall,” said Steve Green, manager of the market. “Every week is a celebration of the market’s success, which continues to see more and more visitors, more and more applause from residents, visitors and shopkeepers.”

Officials opened the 2022 season four weeks early, with vendors selling local goods on April 2.

“Increasing the season to 37 weeks is a testament to the remarkable effect this market has on the community in the core,” said Pat Papadeas, acting chair of the DWBIA. “With weekly live entertainment featuring local artists and musicians, a wealth of digital programming like the very popular Chef’s Table and Kids’ Corner, and certainly access to locally produced goods, it is not surprising at all that the community is in such support of a weekly event such as the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market.

Papadeas added, “I can think of few ways that would better bring a community together.”