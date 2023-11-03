Downtown Windsor charity in need of sleeping bags for city’s homeless

Windsor’s Street Help is in need of sleeping bags following recently overnight chilly conditions.

Of course, even colder temperatures are in store as the winter season nears.

The homeless support centre reports the last few sleeping bags were handed-out, while even more people are lining up for free meals, clothing and personal hygiene products.

A sleeping bag can keep a person living on the streets from freezing to death during the cold fall and winter months. But it’s still no guarantee.

Christine Wilson-Furlonger, Street Help’s administrator, asks residents to search closets, garages or cellars for gently used items no longer needed, or to purchase a new sleeping bag to donate.

Sleeping bags can be dropped off at Street Help's location at 964 Wyandotte St. east.

"Turn the table on the panhandler in the sense by handing people a bag of goodies that have socks and gloves and a hat, maybe a few toiletries and snack foods,” said Wilson-Furlonger.

“Something that's going to be beneficial and helpful to them. They also benefit from receiving that love."

In addition, Wilson-Furlonger points to the ongoing problem in towns and cities across Ontario and the nation. As well as a lack of affordable housing for the poor, what they can reasonably afford, in this country.

Wilson-Furlonger estimates that this fall/winter there will be a demand for at least 400 sleeping bags for Windsor’s homeless – a figure that is a substantial increase over last year’s 300 sleeping bags requested.