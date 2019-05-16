Downtown Transit Windsor terminal closed for repairs
The Transit Windsor bus station in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 10, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 10:36AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 16, 2019 10:59AM EDT
Windsor’s downtown transit terminal on Chatham Street is closed today.
City officials say the building is without power.
The power was shut down overnight due a faulty feeder line. New electrical wiring is being run today, and the terminal is expected to reopen for regular business on Friday morning.
All buses are still running.
Patrons needing washroom facilities or a place to sit while they wait are directed across the street to the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.
For more information on Transit Windsor visit citywindsor.ca or call 311.