Windsor’s downtown transit terminal on Chatham Street is closed today.

City officials say the building is without power.

The power was shut down overnight due a faulty feeder line. New electrical wiring is being run today, and the terminal is expected to reopen for regular business on Friday morning.

All buses are still running.

Patrons needing washroom facilities or a place to sit while they wait are directed across the street to the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

