Downtown stabbing leads to charges
Windsor police are investigating a stabbing near the downtown Beer Store on December 14, 2018. ( Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor )
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 3:13PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 17, 2018 3:55PM EST
A 27-year-old man faces charges after a stabbing near the downtown Beer Store in Windsor.
Police were called around 6:15 p.m. on Friday to the 700 block of Goyeau Street for a report of a stabbing.
Officers quickly arrived on scene, assisted the victim, obtained a suspect description, and the last known direction of travel.
Police say within five minutes, a man was arrested in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Wyandotte Street East.
The victim, another man, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Forensic Identification Branch attended and processed the scene. Officers, with the assistance of the K-9 Unit, searched the area for a weapon. The weapon, believed to be a knife, is still outstanding.
The suspect was searched and a quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine was located.
Brandon Nunn, 27, of Windsor is charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of suspected methamphetamine.
The Major Crimes Branch is investigating the case.