

CTV Windsor





A 27-year-old man faces charges after a stabbing near the downtown Beer Store in Windsor.

Police were called around 6:15 p.m. on Friday to the 700 block of Goyeau Street for a report of a stabbing.

Officers quickly arrived on scene, assisted the victim, obtained a suspect description, and the last known direction of travel.

Police say within five minutes, a man was arrested in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Wyandotte Street East.

The victim, another man, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Forensic Identification Branch attended and processed the scene. Officers, with the assistance of the K-9 Unit, searched the area for a weapon. The weapon, believed to be a knife, is still outstanding.

The suspect was searched and a quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine was located.

Brandon Nunn, 27, of Windsor is charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of suspected methamphetamine.

The Major Crimes Branch is investigating the case.