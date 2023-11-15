WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Downtown robbery and assault leads to arrest of five suspects

    Windsor police have arrested five suspects and seized a sawed-off shotgun following a robbery in the downtown area over the weekend.

    Officers were called to the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Police say a 30-year-old man reported being assaulted and robbed by three men.

    Officers obtained surveillance images of the suspects and their vehicle.

    Approximately three hours later, officers found the suspects’ vehicle in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive. All five of the vehicle’s occupants were taken into custody without incident.

    A loaded sawed-off shotgun was found inside the vehicle.

    A 20-year-old man is charged with:

    • - Robbery with violence
    • - Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
    • - Possession of a prohibited firearm
    • - Carrying a concealed weapon
    • - Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
    • - Possession of a firearm while prohibited (x 2)
    • - Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
    • - Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence
    • - Careless storage or transportation of a firearm

    A 28-year-old man is charged with:

    • - Robbery with violence
    • - Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
    • - Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
    • - Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence

    A 19 year-old resident is charged with:

    • - Robbery with violence
    • - Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
    • - Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

    Two other individuals, both 22, are each charged with robbery with violence and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

