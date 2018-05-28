Downtown restaurant robbed during break-in
Mario’s On Pelissier posted a video of the robbery. (Courtesy Facebook)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 9:50AM EDT
Owners of a downtown restaurant are hoping a plea on social media can help catch a thief.
Mario’s On Pelissier posted on Facebook that the back door was broken into and they were robbed around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The post included video surveillance of what appears to be a man smashing a cash register and grabbing money.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police.