Downtown residents raise concerns during online town hall

Downtown councillor Renaldo Agostino held a virtual town hall Tuesday evening where residents asked questions about roads and cycling, libraries, and construction among other concerns.

The Ward 3 councillor held the discussion about issues in the city’s downtown on the Windsor subreddit.

Agostino told AM800 News he was pleased with the feedback he received. The discussing had engagement with almost 7,000 views, he said.

“I think most people usually wouldn't talk about it or they just overlook because it was such an easy way to get in and have a discussion, offer suggestions, I found that it was really easy for someone to type in a small problem that they have and now I can get to work on it," Agostino said. "It was great. I really enjoyed it."

Agostino took part in the discussion answering concerns where he could, including a question raised about Safepoint and why its hours are only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Safepoint is a work in progress, nothing is written in stone and the team responsible for those decisions will re-evaluate hours once they get a feel for how things are going,” he responded. “They are going to try their best to get it right but it's going to take some time. Just like anything new and this is real new it’s going to need some traction. Good thing is that this begins tomorrow.”

Agostino told AM800 he will be forwarding some concerns to city administration.

"I think that's the biggest thing to come out of the format was that it was really easy for people to send me some of their concerns and now we get to address those concerns and move forward," he said. "By using technology in this creative way of bringing people together is going to lead to some great solutions."

This was Agostino’s third public meting he’s hosted since being elected and his first in an online format.

- With files from AM800 News