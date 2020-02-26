WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative is revealing several new initiatives.

DWCC members reflected on a decade of presence in the downtown and provided on outlook of the future.

Residents are collaborating to create a Downtown Neighbourhood Alliance.

"It's really meant to be a place of resident advocacy and action, so a lot of the residents are part of our working groups,” says community development coordinator Sarah Cipkar. “They work on things like our community gardens, our safety and security initiatives and so that work is going to be transitioning to the DNA."

The goal is to create a healthy livable and safe city centre.

The first annual general meeting will be April 1.

The group is also launching a new website called "Wellness Windsor" next week, hoping to create a one-stop shop for all of the different services for residents.