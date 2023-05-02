Downtown Mission responding to resident concerns with facility upgrades
The Downtown Mission is requesting quotes for fencing and facility upgrades in response to recent concerns voiced by residents.
A news release from the Mission says the organization is issuing the request for quotes (RFQ) to build a safety fence around the perimeter of its 875 Ouellette Avenue facility following a recent town hall meeting posted by Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino.
“What we heard from our neighbours, is that they support the work of the Downtown Mission, but they are experiencing a reduction in vibrancy of their neighbourhood. We understand their concerns and believe this fence is the first step in improving the quality of life for the families living near the Mission while keeping our Guests safe,” executive director Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin said.
The Downtown Mission, working alongside its community partners, is fundraising for the project and will be reaching out to donors, foundations, businesses and the labour community for donations to help with the upgrade.
The Mission said gifts in-kind for materials, project management or other related services are also welcome.
Qualified partners interested in quoting on the project can request the official RFQ by emailing EA@downtownmission.com or calling 519-973-5573 and leaving their contact information to receive the RFQ with all relevant information.
Donors who want to support this project with a gift can designate a donation online.
