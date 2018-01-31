

The Downtown Mission has received a substantial grant to help grow and enhance an important jobs program.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation is investing $497,000 over the next three years to help the Mission’s Enterprise Program, which helps people find jobs.

Executive Director Ron Dunn says 70 per cent of the people who go through their 40-day program have found meaningful employment.

The program provides training for careers in different fields, from hospitality to marketing.

Dunn tells CTV Windsor the financial backing will help expand the program to help more people find work.

“We simply couldn’t do this volume without this grant,” says Dunn. “The hope is by the end of this grant, we will be self-sustaining.”

“It’s giving me great hope to finding a future and getting a job in Windsor,” says Mike Gennette. “It gives us all a chance to find what we truly are.”

Dunn adds the funding is proof the program, which started in 2010, is a success.