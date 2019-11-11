WINDSOR -- Windsor’s Downtown Mission is preparing for an influx of people seeking shelter as temperatures are expected to plunge Monday evening.

The mission's 103-bed shelter has already been at capacity for weeks now, according to executive director Ron Dunn.

“Quite frankly, we try not to turn people away at all, they'll end up sleeping on mats,” says Dunn. “We've been doing that already so, eventually you run out of room.”

Dunn adds the mission will do whatever it can to welcome people in from the cold.

The shelter has been stockpiling toques and gloves and other winter clothing for the homeless, but the early blast of winter may mean there aren't enough for everyone in need.

“It's always a challenge right? And now the first snowfall of the year, bitter cold is being reported over night, so we're going to do what we can, get as many people in as we can and encourage everyone to seek shelter somewhere.”

Environment Canada says the overnight temperature could plunge to minus 14 Celsius with the windchill overnight.