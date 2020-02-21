WINDSOR -- The Downtown Mission will not be relocating to the former Windsor Public Library main branch on Ouellette Avenue.

Mission executive director Ron Dunn told CTV News the mission was not able to secure a mortgage and the deal fell through.

“As a result of the 2019 fiscal results, we met with our bank a week ago Wednesday at which time they regrettably withdrew their offer to provide a mortgage for the purchase of the library at 850 Ouellette Ave,” says Dunn. “As you can imagine, it was quite devastating to us all.”

The library vacated the large space some weeks ago, on the strength of an understanding that the mission would move in.

Dunn says the Ouellette Avenue library building has been assigned to a new local developer and that the mission was able to get its cash deposit back.

He says with the help of two donors, the mission has purchased a different property at 819 Ouellette Ave. at a cost of $1.2 million.