Downtown Mission meeting tackles garbage and safety concerns

Dozens of people gathered at a town hall meeting on Tuesday night to discuss issues at Windsor’s downtown Mission.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino said the meeting was like “round 1 of a 12-round fight.”

Agostino and Windsor police Supt. Karel DeGraaf took notes of the concerns raised by residents near the homeless shelter at 875 Ouellette Ave, which sits between Erie Street and Elliott, and backs onto Pelissier Street.

Some of the issues discussed included garbage and needles near homes surrounding the emission, along with increased crime and safety concerns. Trashed alleyway behind Nick and Jessica Amlin’s home on Pelissier Street in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)

Agostino said he will be looking at using ward funds for lighting for alleyways in the area to try and improve visibility and safety.