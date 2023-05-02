Downtown Mission looks to add fencing to address safety and litter concerns

The Downtown Mission is looking to add fencing around the perimeter of its property to address recent complaints from its neighbours.

Since the mission relocated to 875 Ouellette Avenue, nearby residents have expressed their growing concerns around the spike in crime, litter and property damage. Dozens of people gathered at a town hall meeting in March to discuss those issues with Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino and police partners.

“What we heard from our neighbours, is that they support the work of the Downtown Mission, but they are experiencing a reduction in vibrancy of their neighbourhood. We understand their concerns and believe this fence is the first step in improving the quality of life for the families living near the Mission while keeping our Guests safe,” said Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, Executive Director.

The Downtown Mission is issuing a Request for Quotes (RFQ) for the fencing project. It’s working with community partners to raise money for the project.

“It's a great first step,” said Agostino. “There’s a lot of garbage that gets tossed around by no one’s fault of their own. Wind takes it over onto the street, especially on Pelissier. A fence will definitely help with that.”

The Downtown Mission is also accepting assistance in the form of materials, project management and other related services to help upgrade the property.

Qualified partners interested in quoting on the project can request the official RFQ by emailing EA@downtownmission.com or calling 519-973-5573 and leaving their contact information to receive the RFQ with all relevant information. Donors who want to support this project with a gift can designate a donation online.