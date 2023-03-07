Downtown Mission issues up for discussion at public meeting

Windsor Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino is planning a town hall meeting to discuss issues at the Downtown Mission.

The public meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Windsor City Hall.

Agostino says he wants to address the concerns related to the homeless shelter at 875 Ouellette Ave and the surrounding area.

"We got to get all the players at the table and that includes the residents, and that includes the Mission, and we've been able to do that. I'm really looking forward to sitting down with everyone and hearing everyone's ideas," Agostino told AM800 News.

Residents living near the mission told CTV News in February, that crime has spiralled out of control since the agency moved to the locaiton in June 2022.

The residents are concerned about property damage, attempted break-ins, open drug use and public defecation in the area.

Officials from the Downtown Mission, Windsor police and Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association are expected to attend the meeting.