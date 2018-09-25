

CTV Windsor





The Downtown Mission was still cleaning up from a flood last week when the water started pouring in yet again.

The intense rain in Windsor Tuesday morning caused flooding in the basement of the Mission’s Wellness Centre, located at 875 Ouellette Ave.

A restoration company worked through the weekend to clean up after last week’s flood, which caused extensive damage and disabled the building’s elevator service.

Ron Dunn, the Executive Director at the Mission, says it’s too early to determine if the programming at the Wellness Centre will be negatively impacted.

“The elevator is out of service again,” said Dunn. “We will continue to work as quickly as we can to ensure programs and services will continue.”

He estimates the cumulative damage sustained is nearing $200,000.

The Downtown Mission’s social enterprise, Chari-Tees, is located in the basement. It remains closed temporarily for a second round of cleaning and restoration from the water damage.