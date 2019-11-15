WINDSOR -- You'd think the executive director of the Downtown Mission couldn't learn anything more about the homeless problem in Windsor. You’d be wrong.

And yet Ron Dunn’s overnight stay on the lawn out front of their building taught him another big lesson.

“It was an exceptionally difficult year for me, over the other two,” Dunn recalls, noting he came down with a bad cold on Wednesday, the day before he was due to spend last night outside in the cold.

He invited folks to stop and sit on the bench with him to talk about the problems in our city.

This year, three other mission volunteers joined him and Dunn says they kept him going. The Mission’s leader says his illness made this a sobering experience.

“I was prepared to be here and yet still not prepared and getting sick just the day before I was supposed to come out, it served as a reminder that people experiencing homelessness don’t have a choice,” Dun says. “You know I could have run home or I could have had somebody replace me, when you're truly experiencing homelessness that’s just not an option.”