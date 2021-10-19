Downtown Mission announces interim executive director

Downtown Mission in Windsor on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) Downtown Mission in Windsor on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants

More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver