WINDSOR -- The Downtown Mission is making cuts to some programs and services.

Mission executive director Ron Dunn says despite the generous donations from across Windsor-Essex, the 2019 financial objectives were not achieved.

“It is evident that the demand for the Mission’s programs and services, along with annual increases in costs, have led to an imbalance between overall expenses and our available financial resources, the vast majority of which come from generous donations by our community,” says Dunn.

These cost-saving measures include: operational changes in the kitchen, the elimination of the text and chat services at the Distress Centre, and a reduction of staff in the Community Dental Services program.

“In order to lift these hopefully temporary suspensions of various services while we work to balance our budget, we urge the community to continue to support our Downtown Mission and assist us in giving a hand up to the growing number of individuals we serve every day,” says Dunn.

Dunn says the organization is pleased that changes to the Food Program have been placed on hold, thanks to the generosity of three businesses leaders who came forward. The program distributes food to 64 local schools and organizations.

The mission is asking Windsor-Essex residents to consider donating their time or becoming a monthly donor.

“At this time would go a long way in assisting those who need it the most,” says Dunn.