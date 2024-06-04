Downtown high-rise plans pass committee

Windsor’s Development and Heritage Standing Committee has approved plans for a 16-storey high-rise in the downtown area.

Set for the northeast corner of Chatham Street and Caron Avenue, the development team aims to bring an additional 88 units to the core — aligning with the city’s efforts to increase housing numbers.

“There’s a big push province-wide for additional housing units, not just in Windsor but throughout the province,” said David French, a consultant with Storey Samways Planning Ltd.

Storey Samways has been retained by Magnificent Homes, the company behind the project.

With the committee’s approval, French said the plans will go before city council this summer before facing an appeals period.

French, however, does not anticipate any objections.

A rendered image of a 16-storey high-rise proposed for the northeast corner of Chatham Street and Caron Avenue. (Source: Baird AE)

He emphasized that considerable effort went into ensuring the building fits into the heritage heart of the neighborhood.

“A lot of back and forth with heritage consultants and the architects went into the actual design of the building,” he said. “The first four floors have a reddish-brown brick facade, designed to blend visually with the style and brick features of the neighborhood at a pedestrian level.”

Kieran McKenzie, Ward nine city councillor and committee member, expressed excitement about the project.

“It checks a lot of boxes with respect to some of the objectives that council is working towards,” he said.

McKenzie characterized the project as a "high-end" build, noting, “The building has some very nice features.”

“The renderings are very impressive. The addition of indoor parking indicates they are targeting a higher-end market segment,” he said.