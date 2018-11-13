

CTV Windsor





It's hoped a gift card will mutually benefit recipients and downtown Windsor merchants.

The downtown gift cards will be redeemable at more than 60 independently owned and operated businesses in the city's centre.

Downtown Windsor BIA chair Larry Horwitz expects the cards will encourage holders to discover the downtown - while stimulating and encouraging business.

The cards can be purchased in amounts between $25 to $500,000 and are available at the DWBIA offices on Pelissier Street or online.