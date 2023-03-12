Downtown fire causes $125K in damages, 5 people displaced

An investigation is underway after a structure fire in downtown Windsor caused $125,000 in damage and displaced five people in the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services on Twitter, a structure fire in the 400-block of Wyandotte Street West was reported overnight on Sunday.

Fire crews tweeted that the fire was under control.

The blaze displaced five residents.

A fire investigator will be attending the scene to determine the cause and origin of the blaze, which currently remains unknown at this time.

Fire crews said the fire caused $125,000 in damage.