A hotel in downtown Amherstburg is one step closer to reality after council approved rezoning the land across the street from the former Duffy's property along the waterfront.

Amico Infrastructures is proposing a 91-room, four-storey hotel at the 300 block of Dalhousie Street.

Council gave the developer the nod to proceed with plans Monday night, which will include the developer reporting back with a traffic impact study and more community consultation, as well as heritage considerations.

Amico reps told Amherstburg council the development may end up being smaller -- depending on the results of their feasibility study.

"I hope by this summer we'll be in a position to at least have the approvals phase of this development behind us, and that will allow us to sit down and have meaningful discussions with operators," said Amico VP Cindy Prince.

There appears to be at least some opposition to the project from neighbouring residents around the issue of traffic and parking. The development calls for 78 parking spots.

But Amico reps tell CTV Windsor there will be sufficient parking and more community consultation before the project moves forward.

We’d certainly like to start construction this year, we’re always very optimistic, but that’ll depend on things that are really out of our control, in terms of council’s schedule,” says Prince. “You only get to develop the site once, you want to make sure you do it right and it’s better to take a few more months now to make sure we considered everything in a fulsome way.”

Council unanimously approved the rezoning and official plan change to allow for a taller building, calling it a long-awaited project in the downtown to help with tourism efforts.

"We're attracting a large group of people to the area here to use the facility, but they're all staying in Windsor and eating in Windsor,” said Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche. “So again, positives and opportunities for Amherstburg with this new hotel."