WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Downtown Mission is announcing the closing date for the sale of their main facility at 664 Victoria Ave.

After two decades at that locations, the mission will begin vacating the first and second floors of this location by July 30, 2021. The building will be completely vacated by the shelter no later than June 2022, when the new owner will take full possession.

“The Mission has been at 664 Victoria for over 20 years now and has far outgrown our current home,” said executive director Ron Dunn. “With safety precautions at its highest level in our history, as well as all we have learned and had to navigate in providing services safely during a Pandemic, a new location is needed for the Mission to continue serving our vulnerable Community Members with the compassion and dignity that we all deserve.”

The Downtown Mission Leadership team are reaching out to the community’s business sector, organized labour, and philanthropists, to determine their level of support for a new proposed property. The Mission is also getting their feedback on our current needs and future goals for assisting the people who use the Mission’s services daily.

Dunn says the mission has two property options for expansion. A property located at 1540 McDougall Avenue is the front-runner based on initial discussions with leaders in the community. Among the advantages is the property is in a less residential neighbourhood, close to other community services used by many Mission guests. In addition, the property has sufficient space for the Mission’s current services to be provided safely, while at the same time having the space for future expansion including transitional housing programs.

“This space allows us to move forward with a service HUB model that we first introduced two years ago,” says Dunn.

As fundraising begins to purchase and renovate 1540 McDougall, the Mission’s meal program which provides three meals per day will continue to be served to individuals at 664 Victoria. COVID safety precautions will continue.

Administration staff will be relocating to temporary offices at 850 Ouellette. Programs and Services at 875 Ouellette Ave and youth services at 1247 Wyandotte St. E. will continue in their present locations and are not affected by the sale of 664 Victoria Avenue.

“The Mission’s Team of hardworking Staff and Volunteers look forward to moving our services to a new location where we can all be in one building, working together with less barriers and more space to provide food, shelter and hope for those who need it most,” says Dunn.