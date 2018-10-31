Dougall Parkway ramps at Highway 401 closing for road work
A construction sign is seen in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 1:57PM EDT
Access to and from Highway 401 using the Dougall Parkway will close for daily periods, starting on Thursday.
The 401 westbound off-ramp to the parkway and the on-ramp to 401 eastbound will close from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Crews are scheduled to resurface the asphalt.
The work will take until Friday, Nov. 16.