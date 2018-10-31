

Access to and from Highway 401 using the Dougall Parkway will close for daily periods, starting on Thursday.

The 401 westbound off-ramp to the parkway and the on-ramp to 401 eastbound will close from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Crews are scheduled to resurface the asphalt.

The work will take until Friday, Nov. 16.