

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney visited Ontario on his fourth day on the job to meet with Premier Doug Ford and discuss their mutual opposition to the federal carbon tax.

Both premiers are strongly against the levy, and Kenney noted an important decision was coming Friday from Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal on whether it is constitutional.

"I want to thank Premier Ford and his government for being key players in the coalition fighting the carbon tax cash grab," Kenney said. "Premier, as you know, my party even in Opposition has been in court supporting you, fighting for Ontario taxpayers, because ultimately you've got to fight for Canadian taxpayers coast to coast."

Ontario's Appeal Court has also heard a challenge from Ford's Progressive Conservative government over the carbon tax imposed on provinces without their own carbon pricing systems. Ontario was an intervener in Saskatchewan's case.

Ford's government is also ordering gas stations across the province to display a sticker showing the federal carbon tax adding 4.4 cents per litre to the price of gas now, and rising to 11 cents a litre in 2022. Service station owners that don't display the stickers could face fines of up to $10,000 per day.

Ottawa has committed -- and has now written into law -- that 90 per cent of the revenues collected from the fuel charge will be returned to individual households in the provinces where the revenues were raised.

A recent report from the parliamentary budget office said that over the next five years all but the wealthiest 20 per cent of Canadian households will get more back from the rebate than they will pay in carbon tax.

In Ontario, the carbon tax will cost the average household $256 this year, and the average rebate will be $300, the report said.

Ontario has also released a radio ad with a narrator saying the tax will see people pay more to heat their home, drive their kids to school and buy food, with the sound of clinking coins between each item listed.

At the start of Friday's meeting, Ford congratulated Kenney and said he couldn't wipe the smile off of his face.

"What a great ally," he said. "I tell you, the people of Alberta -- they're so fortunate to have such a great person leading the province."

Kenney said he appreciates Ford's "open for business" message -- a mantra used by both premiers -- and that he will be telling the financial sector in Toronto that Alberta is open for business too.

Kenney also thanked the Ontario premier for his support for pipelines.