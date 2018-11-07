

The Canadian Press





The OPP in Chatham Kent have laid charges after a tractor trailer collided with a cement barrier on the 401.

It happened around 4:15am Wednesday on Highway 401 near Scane Road.

Police say their investigation revealed the driver of an eastbound tractor trailer collided with the cement barrier while entering into the construction zone.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene.

It also forced the closure of the eastbound lanes for nearly five hours.

There were no injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 59-year-old man from Manitoulin Island, is charged with careless driving.